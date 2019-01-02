Inside the secretive world of street racing
Street racers say they use public roads because race tracks are too expensive and have strict noise restrictions.

With loud meet-ups happening most weeks, some residents in Enfield, north London, are fed up.

They have complained to the police about their concerns with the noise and safety.

