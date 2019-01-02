Media player
Inside the secretive world of London street racing
Street racers say they use public roads because race tracks are too expensive and have strict noise restrictions.
With loud meet-ups happening most weeks, some residents in Enfield, north London, are fed up.
They have complained to the police about their concerns with the noise and safety.
02 Jan 2019
