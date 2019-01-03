Media player
The Londoners with long commutes
Londoners' daily commutes are now the longest in the country, according to analysis from the TUC trade union.
At an average of one hour and 21 minutes, people in London are spending 23 minutes longer travelling than those in other parts of the UK.
Rail users face the longest journeys, but some people are now taking back the time used on commuting and working more flexible hours, sometimes from home.
03 Jan 2019
