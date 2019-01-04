Meet the mudlark who found treasure on the River Thames
Roman era treasure found on banks of River Thames

The Museum of London has a new piece of history, which dates back to a time when the Romans occupied the capital.

The oil lamp, hailed as a "significant artefact" was found by mudlark Alan Suttie, of Mitcham, as he searched a bank by the River Thames.

  • 04 Jan 2019