Meet London Fire Brigade's newest recruit

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meet London Fire Brigade's newest four-legged recruit
Simba recently finished his training to become a fire investigation dog with the London Fire Brigade.
The brigade has two of the dogs which are used to investigate blazes in the capital.
-
05 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-46764760/meet-london-fire-brigade-s-newest-four-legged-recruitRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window