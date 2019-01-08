Media player
'I can't change my height but I won't be defined by it'
Fatima Timbo, who has dwarfism, has a growing fan base on Instagram after working as a model for two years.
But in a new series on BBC London about body image, the 21-year-old revealed she was not always confident in her body and has been regularly bullied because of her stature.
And now, despite developing greater levels of confidence through the modelling, she says she still has her weak moments.
But it is all part of what Fatima believes, that people have the power to change how they feel inside about themselves.
08 Jan 2019
