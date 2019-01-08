Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ramarni Wilfred outflanks Einstein and Bill Gates with his IQ
At 16-years-old Ramarni Wilfred has an IQ higher than Einstein and Bill Gates.
BBC London met the comprehensive school in Romford schoolboy to find out what it takes to become possibly the smartest boy in London.
-
08 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-46788534/ramarni-wilfred-outflanks-einstein-and-bill-gates-with-his-iqRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window