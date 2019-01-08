Could this be the smartest boy in London?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ramarni Wilfred outflanks Einstein and Bill Gates with his IQ

At 16-years-old Ramarni Wilfred has an IQ higher than Einstein and Bill Gates.

BBC London met the comprehensive school in Romford schoolboy to find out what it takes to become possibly the smartest boy in London.

  • 08 Jan 2019
Go to next video: 'There wasn't much jazz in Bali'