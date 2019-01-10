Think you know what to recycle?
Do you know what you can and can't recycle?

While 86% of Londoners say they want to reduce plastic waste, many still get confused when it comes to recycling.

From toothpaste tubes to spray cleaners, do you know what can go in the green bin?

Although one expert says Londoners are "fantastically aware of plastic use and the environment", some boroughs recycle more than others and residents should check with their council to confirm which type of plastic it can accept.

