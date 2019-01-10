Think you know what to recycle?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Do you know what you can and can't recycle?
While 86% of Londoners say they want to reduce plastic waste, many still get confused when it comes to recycling.
From toothpaste tubes to spray cleaners, do you know what can go in the green bin?
Although one expert says Londoners are "fantastically aware of plastic use and the environment", some boroughs recycle more than others and residents should check with their council to confirm which type of plastic it can accept.
-
10 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window