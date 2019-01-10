'Ditch the diet and rethink your body'

Video

After undergoing 20 diets in 14 years Becky Young decided to turn her back on society's perception she should be thin.

In response, she launched the Anti Diet Riot Club to fight back against the "diet culture".

Now the club runs workshops and events in London and it is helping empower people to rethink their relationship with their bodies and the food they put in them.

"I don't care why you're eating the cake. Just eat the cake," Becky urges.

Video journalist: David Faye