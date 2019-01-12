How hard is it to have an electric car in London?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What's it like to own an electric car in London?

Electric cars are becoming more commonly used around London.

One owner explains what it is like to have one in the city and how tricky it is to keep the vehicle charged.

  • 12 Jan 2019
Go to next video: The car with a 'split personality'