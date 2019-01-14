The citizens' fight against drug crime
Video

Londoners gather evidence of daylight drug deals

Residents in parts of east London say drugs are being openly sold on their doorsteps during the day.

In a bid to force police to take action, those affected have taken to social media with evidence they are gathering.

One group in Tower Hamlets is also using other methods to publicly shame the authorities into taking action.

Watch the full story on Inside Out London on BBC One at 19:30 BST.

