WWE opens London training centre

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is to open its first permanent base outside the United States, in London.

The performance centre will help train and look after the next generation of UK stars for the WWE, building on the popularity of its NXT UK brand.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque, executive vice president, Talent, Live Events & Creative for WWE said he was "incredibly proud to open the UK Performance Centre".

More than 30 wrestlers from across Britain and Europe will train at the centre.