From homelessness to the happiest bus driver in London
A former homeless man who spent years sleeping rough has been voted London's happiest bus driver.
Patrick Lawson, originally from Hackney, became homeless after spending time in jail and he used to sell the Big Issue.
He was chosen by passengers who nominated him through the "Hello London" award.
Video by Victoria Cook.
15 Jan 2019
