Why these teens are teaching Snapchat to council employees
A group of teenagers are showing Hackney Council employees how to use Snapchat.
It is part of a move to keep young people safe online.
The training will soon be rolled out to parents, but will the teens still be happy for their mums and dads to check their phones and snaps?
Video by Jamie Moreland
19 Jan 2019
