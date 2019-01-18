Eleven cats left to die in alleyway

Media player
Eleven cats left to die in east London alleyway
A video released by an animal charity shows the moment 11 cats were rescued after being dumped in sealed boxes in an east London alleyway.
The Celia Hammond Animal Trust was alerted by members of the public in Stratford.
In a post on social media, the trust said: ''All the cats are extremely underweight and covered in fleas - our vets treated them for fleas immediately on arrival in the clinic, but we will have to build them up before they are fit enough to be neutered, vaccinated and microchipped before they are re-homed."
18 Jan 2019
