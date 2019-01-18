State school gets 41 Oxbridge offers

Media player
London state school students get 41 Oxbridge offers
The students are from Brampton Manor, a state school in East Ham, London.
Nearly all of those who received offers are from ethnic minority backgrounds, while two-thirds will be the first in their family to attend university.
Half receive free school meals.
18 Jan 2019
