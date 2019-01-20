Media player
Just how popular is London's street food?
Pop-up street food vendors have started to become popular across different parts of London.
People in the capital were first introduced to street food back in Roman times when, apparently, oysters were the dish of choice at the time.
Stalls are now starting to be set up in derelict spaces in Shoreditch, Brixton, Croydon and Wembley.
20 Jan 2019
