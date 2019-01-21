London's young faith leaders
Meet London's young faith leaders

The face of faith in London is constantly changing and so are the people representing it.

A rabbi, vicar, humanist celebrant and imam, all under the age of 30, told the BBC how they are putting a modern spin on their faith and beliefs.

