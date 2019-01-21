Media player
Stargazing at London's 100-year-old observatory
A tiny observatory on Hampstead Heath was built more than 100 years ago.
With light pollution, the capital is not the best place in the world for stargazing.
But with the right gear and a bit of luck you can still see some amazing sights.
You can see the full story on Inside Out London on BBC One at 19:30 GMT.
