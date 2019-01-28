Media player
Man charged for 'invisible' car scratch
Customers at one of the UK's biggest car hire companies were being billed hundreds of pounds for "invisible" damage, the BBC has found.
Footage shows one customer arguing with an inspector from Green Motion after being billed £530 for a scratch on his car he claims does not even exist.
Ben Stenner can be heard asking the employee to show him the scratch.
28 Jan 2019
