Teaching how to care for afro hair
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Teaching how to care for afro hair

Charlotte Mensah is an award-winning hairstylist who spends her days cutting and styling the hair of young black women and girls.

She fears that as many young black girls have taken up wearing wigs and weaves, hair care techniques for black hair will soon die out.

So she's taking action by passing her knowledge and skills down to the next generation at her salon in Portobello Road in Notting Hill, London.

  • 23 Jan 2019
Go to next video: 'Makes my life easier to cope with'