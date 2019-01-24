Video

Footage captured by a police officer of an attack on her and a male colleague beside a busy road in south-west London has been released by the Met.

The film, which was recorded on a body-worn camera, shows the assault which took place on Kingswood Road in Merton, on 17 November last year.

During the attack one officer was dragged around on the floor, while the other was left yards away from a passing bus after she was kicked in the chest.

The female officer was left with head injuries, while her male colleague suffered cuts and a broken rib.

Footage recorded by members of the public at the time was widely shared on social media.

Two men were jailed on Monday for carrying out the attack.