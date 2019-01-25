Media player
London Underground: Celebrating 150 years of the District line
A series of events have been held to celebrate 150 years of the London Underground's District line.
In 1864 the District Line first ran from South Kensington to Westminster and was later expanded to the east and west.
Construction on the line continued for the next 40 years and it now serves 60 stations.
25 Jan 2019
