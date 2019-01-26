London's furry blood donors
How dogs become live-saving blood donors

People are encouraged to give blood to help save lives, but it is not just our blood that is in demand - pets sometimes need blood too.

Like humans, individual dogs have different blood groups but can receive transfusions from a universal donor.

With rapid advances in veterinary medicine, more dog donors are needed.

One north London clinic is now running "doggy donor days".

