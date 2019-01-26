Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How dogs become live-saving blood donors
People are encouraged to give blood to help save lives, but it is not just our blood that is in demand - pets sometimes need blood too.
Like humans, individual dogs have different blood groups but can receive transfusions from a universal donor.
With rapid advances in veterinary medicine, more dog donors are needed.
One north London clinic is now running "doggy donor days".
-
26 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window