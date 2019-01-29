Can poetry and art help cure addiction?
Artists and poets across London have come together to celebrate recovery from addiction through poetry.

"Journey to Recovery" was set up to support people through the spoken word, poetry and art and to help encourage others to speak out about their own addiction.

