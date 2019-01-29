Video

The UK is due to leave the EU on 29 March and one mother is concerned that without a Brexit deal, supplies across the border will be interrupted.

Jo Elgarf from London has begun stockpiling food and medicines for her disabled daughter.

A Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs spokesman said: "The UK has a high level of food security built upon a diverse range of sources, including strong domestic production and imports from other countries.

"This will continue to be the case whether we leave the EU with or without a deal."

A Facebook group called the 48% Preppers, suggests stockpiling more everyday items.