From classroom choirs to the O2 Arena

Video

With 22 performances, 186 schools and up to 8,000 performers each night, this year's Young Voices events are set to strike a chord.

The organisation has staged huge children's choir concerts across the world for 20 years as part of its bid to inspire "the next generation to find their love for music".

Singers from Upminster Junior School in east London are preparing to switch the school hall stage for the O2 Arena as they take part in the Young Voices tour.