How do you spot the signs of dementia?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hospital staff taught creative ways to spot signs of dementia

Staff at a north London hospital are being taught creative ways to spot and deal with dementia in patients.

Theatre groups are used to train staff at the Royal Free Hospital, in Hampstead, about aspects like the importance of certain facial expressions.

Rooms used by patients are also decorated to look like a home to make them more at ease.

  • 03 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Shoes help dementia patients remember