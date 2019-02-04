UK citizenship tests: Gangs help cheating candidates pass
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

UK citizenship tests: Gangs help cheating candidates pass

Gangs are helping foreign nationals cheat their UK citizenship application test with the use of earpieces, a BBC investigation has revealed.

For a fee of up to £2,000, criminals secretly listen in and, via a hidden earpiece, give the answers to those taking the Life in the UK test.

  • 04 Feb 2019