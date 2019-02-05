Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bram Stoker's Dracula notes discovered in London library
Notes written by Bram Stoker from when he researched his famous novel Dracula have been discovered in books at a central London library.
The London Library in St James's Square is using the author's words to stage a play.
-
05 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-47130978/bram-stoker-s-dracula-notes-discovered-in-london-libraryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window