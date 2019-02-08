Video

Just over 300 years ago, one of the most influential writers in the English language came to Twickenham in west London.

Alexander Pope, an 18th century poet, built himself an underground grotto to connect his villa to his riverside garden, which he later converted into a mine, complete with diamonds and stalactites.

Now on the anniversary of his arrival, the public are being allowed a rare opportunity to visit his subterranean lair, where he spent the last years of his life.