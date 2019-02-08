Boy and accused filmed before crush death

Video

CCTV of a three-year-old boy with his mother and her boyfriend who are both accused of his manslaughter, has been shown in court.

The footage was captured shortly before the car journey from Sutton to Croydon on 1 February last year during which Alfie Lamb was allegedly crushed with a car seat.

Stephen Waterson, 25, is accused of squashing the toddler, who had been in the rear footwell, while his mother Adrian Hoare, 23, is accused of doing nothing to help him.

Both deny manslaughter.