Battersea Dogs and Cats Home says it took in more flat-faced dogs in 2018 than ever before.
Breeds like French bulldogs, pugs, shih tzus and boxer dogs have become very popular, despite suffering from breathing problems.
Because more of these dogs are being handed in, surgeons say they are now performing more life-saving surgery than ever before.
Battersea’s head vet Shaun Opperman compared the problems these dogs suffered to trying to breathe through a drinking straw.
07 Feb 2019
