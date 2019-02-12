Media player
Grey squirrel lasagne on London restaurant menu
A London chef is serving up lasagne made out of grey squirrel meat.
Ivan Tisdall-Downes, who runs central restaurant Native, said he was not actively hunting squirrels to put on his customers' plates.
Mr Tisdall-Downes said squirrels were essentially a waste product due to gamekeepers culling the animal and so he was just putting the meat to use.
Supermarkets have also began selling squirrel, but some ethical groups are asking if it's right to eat the animals.
12 Feb 2019
