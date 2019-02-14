Brexit couple's Valentines date
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit couple's Valentines date

As Brexit arguments rumble on, there's not much love lost on either side with the issue dividing communities, friends and even families.

One couple with very different views invited us along to their date night.

The question is, will they be together by the time coffee is served?

  • 14 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Leadsom's Valentine's ode to Brexit deal