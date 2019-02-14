Decluttering
Dilly the Declutterer: London's Marie Kondo

Decluttering guru Marie Kondo is so famous that her surname is being used as a verb for tidying up meticulously.

But if you can't get on her lengthy client list, why not give London declutterer Dilly a call?

Dilly began her career after helping her bipolar mother with her "living chaos". Now she is keen to help Londoners become more organised in their homes, both physically and mentally.

