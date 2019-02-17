Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London Marathon marker dedicated to Stephen Lawrence
An 18-mile marker dedicated to murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence will be erected at this year's London Marathon.
The structure has been designed by young architects to motivate runners at one of the toughest sections of the 26.2 mile course.
It celebrates the life and legacy of Stephen Lawrence, who was 18 when he was killed in 1993.
17 Feb 2019
