Retired footballer wants more done about head injuries
Ryan Mason calls for more work on football head injuries

Former Tottenham and England player Ryan Morrison has called for more to be done to protect footballers from head injuries.

Mason was forced to retire after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a match.

He is now a youth coach and is concerned about potential long-term damage footballers face when playing the game.

The FA says it is committed to researching head injuries, in particular when it comes to the long-term effects on players.

  • 16 Feb 2019
