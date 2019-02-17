Are we addicted to fast fashion?

Media player
BBC launches London Fashion Week sustainability project
BBC Earth has launched a new brand to "place sustainable fashion at the heart" of London Fashion Week.
The eco-friendly move, in collaboration with British Fashion Council and clothing company Mother of Pearl, will be unveiled on Monday.
A short film made for the event was premiered on Saturday and will run alongside a series of talks for the #SustainableMe project.
17 Feb 2019
