A movie filmed in Hounslow on a shoestring budget is being streamed worldwide on Amazon Prime.
Simba Masaku, who works with children with special needs in the London borough, is also a director, actor and screenwriter.
Hound, his first feature film, was made in just 31 days, with a budget of £3,500.
18 Feb 2019
