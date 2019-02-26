Extended parental leave for parents of premature babies
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Parents of premature babies 'need more time off work to bond'

When Zev was born early, he spent the first months of his life in hospital.

His mum Hannah Cohen was already halfway through her paid maternity leave by the time he was able to go home.

One charity says the government should ensure parents like her should be given more time off, because people who are forced back to work too early can be unproductive.

There are some firms in London that already have policies in place to deal with the issue.

  • 26 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Premature baby reunited with paramedics