'Every night I pray to move house'

Video

Eghosa, his mum and his younger sister all sleep in one bedroom in their flat in north London.

They're one of many families living in crowded conditions.

His sister has a medical condition so when he is sick Eghosa has to sleep on his own in the living room or the kitchen which is dark and cold.

He says: “Our flat started to leak, mould started growing everywhere and so the bedroom was no longer safe for my sister's condition."

