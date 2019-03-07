Media player
International Women's Day: 'I wasn't allowed to box as a girl'
Asma Mousgaoui always wanted to box, but she wasn't allowed when she was younger.
"It was quite tough for girls", she says.
"I found myself weaker... and I just wanted something to make me feel more confident," she adds.
Safari Kick Boxing was set up to give women a safe space to train as well as build strength, confidence and learn a new sport.
It's one of 11 women-only clubs to open across London and Milton Keynes.
Video journalist: Gem O'Reilly
