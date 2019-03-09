What pregnant women's bodies really look like

Video

New mums in London are urging adverts to be more realistic in their portrayal of pregnant women.

Tina and Kesia say adverts for maternity clothing often feature models with fake bumps, which means the clothes don't fit the same way.

"I had swollen feet, swollen face, swollen arms... those dresses did not fit me like it should a pregnant woman," Tina says.

Both mums have taken part in a new Mothercare campaign aimed at challenging "unfair" stereotypes and promoting more honest advertising.

Video journalist: Paul Murphy-Kasp