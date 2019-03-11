Can your DNA tell you what to eat?

Video

The NHS is trialling an app which claims to analyse people's DNA to help them eat more healthily.

Researchers at Imperial College London will study the effects of DNA-personalised food choices on pre-type 2 diabetes patients.

Some experts warn that the science the apps are based on is at "too early" a stage for individual risks to be predicted.

The Crowne-Spencer family have been trying out the app during their weekly shop.

