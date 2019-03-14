Video

Cafe's in London are serving CBD oil, made from cannabis, in food and drinks.

Cannabis is currently a controlled drug as classified by the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

While almost all cannabinoids are controlled substances under the Misuse of Drugs Act, CBD - or cannabidiol as it is also known - is not.

One London cafe even serves up coffee and snacks which contain the extract, to help with anxiety and high stress levels.

Some people believe there are health benefits in the products, which have had the psychoactive ingredients removed.

But not everyone is convinced it is safe.