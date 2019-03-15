Media player
Comic Relief 2019: London students mentoring toddlers
Students in London have become mentors for young children at their local primary school as part of a scheme supported by charity Power2.
The aim of the programme, which receives funding from Comic Relief, is to help pupils both young and old.
Comic Relief 2019 starts on BBC One on Friday at 19:00 GMT.
15 Mar 2019
