Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
CCTV shows Hackney cyclist kicked into car
A man is critically ill in hospital after he was kicked off his bike by another cyclist.
The 30-year-old victim was cycling in Wallis Road in Hackney, east London, when another cyclist caught up with him and rode alongside him before kicking him off his bike and into a parked car.
The attacker, described as a white man in his 20s or 30s, rode away from the scene.
The Metropolitan Police have released CCTV footage of the incident, which happened at about 12:45 GMT on 10 March.
Officers said they wanted to hear from anyone who was threatened or assaulted by the suspect in and around Hackney.
-
18 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window