A man is critically ill in hospital after he was kicked off his bike by another cyclist.

The 30-year-old victim was cycling in Wallis Road in Hackney, east London, when another cyclist caught up with him and rode alongside him before kicking him off his bike and into a parked car.

The attacker, described as a white man in his 20s or 30s, rode away from the scene.

The Metropolitan Police have released CCTV footage of the incident, which happened at about 12:45 GMT on 10 March.

Officers said they wanted to hear from anyone who was threatened or assaulted by the suspect in and around Hackney.