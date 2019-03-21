Media player
Parents patrol London streets to fight crime
Parents are taking action against crime in Enfield by setting up community patrols in parts of the north London borough.
Volunteers say police services are stretched and they believe patrols are the only way to prevent young people from being targeted.
The group has told BBC London it gets enquires from across the capital from people interested in setting up their own similar scheme.
21 Mar 2019
