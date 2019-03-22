Can plants improve our mental health at work?
A company in London has filled its offices with more than 1,000 plants to try to boost productivity.

Staff at Oval Tube station, in south-west London, have also embellished their work place with potted plants to help them feel "happy and less claustrophobic".

Do they have a point?

