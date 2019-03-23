Video

Drag Diva Fit, a fitness class aimed at people in London's LGBTQ+ community who may be worried about going to a conventional class, has opened in London.

It was started in January by personal trainer Jordan Flaste who wants the sessions to be a place where LGBTQ+ people of all shapes, sizes and backgrounds can feel comfortable while working out to a playlist of disco divas and camp classics.

A rotating cast of drag queens provide support and encouragement while adding glitz and glamour to the workout, proving that sweat bands and high heels can go together.

Video Journalist: Paul Murphy-Kasp